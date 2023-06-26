EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs extend losses for fourth day as weaker fundamentals said to encourage renewed shorting

Euro Markets: EUAs extend losses for fourth day as weaker fundamentals said to encourage renewed shorting

Published 17:16 on June 26, 2023  /  Last updated at 19:01 on June 26, 2023  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon and energy prices shrugged off an early jump on Monday as most markets absorbed the weekend news from Russia, and trended steadily lower for most of the session as a renewed focus on fundamentals appeared to encourage carbon traders to renew their short-selling.

