Korean market participants call on regulator to bolster voluntary, compliance carbon markets

South Korea’s market regulator should step in to support demand and safeguard quality in the nation’s emerging voluntary market as well as in the ETS, according to market participants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.