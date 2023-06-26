NZ Market: NZU price falls 9% in Monday trade as Maori trade group “vindicated” by market crash

Published 08:25 on June 26, 2023 / Last updated at 08:25 on June 26, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The spot price for NZUs fell by nearly 10% on Monday as the market continues its free fall following the release of a consultation on the redesign of the ETS.