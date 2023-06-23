US law firm dedicating “substantial resources” towards supporting carbon market fraud whistleblower cases

Published 23:16 on June 23, 2023 / Last updated at 23:16 on June 23, 2023

A US law firm is dedicating "substantial resources" from its whistleblower practice to investigate potential violations of the country's Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) linked to fraudulent or manipulative activities in the voluntary carbon markets.