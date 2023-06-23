CARBON FAST FORWARD – MEDITERRANEAN 2023: Analysts expect political intervention well ahead of EU ETS ‘endgame’ as prices seen rocketing

Published 19:30 on June 23, 2023 / Last updated at 19:37 on June 23, 2023 / Ben Garside / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

Politicians are expected to intervene in the next few years to alter EU ETS rules that are on course to have the market hit absolute zero emissions in 2040, a conference heard this week, as analysts predicted EUA prices would exceed €250 several years before that unless something was done.