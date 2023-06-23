Producers continue to slash California carbon net length, financial players raise holdings amidst increased spread activity

Published 22:51 on June 23, 2023 / Last updated at 23:03 on June 23, 2023 / Joan Pinto

Regulated parties shed net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and speculators extended length through a week of heightened spread activity, while both entities reversed course from the prior week in the US Northeast power sector carbon market, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.