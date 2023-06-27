South Pole becomes latest to launch a climate contribution label

Project developer and carbon credit intermediary South Pole has launched a new climate claim with an accompanying label, aiming to help companies cover their residual emissions with carbon credits beyond their own value chains to avoid allegations of greenwashing.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.