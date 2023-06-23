Senior Program Officer, Industrial Innovations, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Verra is creating the new role of Senior Program Officer, Industrial Innovations to help develop and implement novel approaches to accelerate greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions and removals in hard-to-abate industrial and energy sectors.

A day with Verra’s Innovation Team includes…

Engaging methodology developers, technical experts, and other stakeholders

Providing input on key technical and strategic issues

Contributing to the development of technical and strategic content

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Developing innovative standards and methodologies to scale up climate action by one to two orders of magnitude, in particular, related to enhanced weathering, Carbon Capture Utiliziation and Storage (CCUS), energy storage, cement and concrete, shipping, aviation and other technological GHG opportunities in energy transition and hard-to-abate industrial sectors

Engaging with methodology developers, technology providers, investors, and credit buyers, to identify and assess new activities that could scale up industrial GHG reductions and removals

Participating in and supporting Verra’s working and advisory groups, VCS program development, and a diversity of partner-run initiatives

Proving technical support and guidance to the Program Management Team and Methodology Development Team concerning the interpretation and operationalization of methodological rules and requirements

Representing Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops, and events

What will you bring?

A degree, preferably a Master’s, in sciences, engineering, or a related field

Five (or more) years of meaningful professional experience leading projects in the industrial or energy climate space, particularly CCUS, electricity systems, concrete, shipping, aviation, or net zero strategies.

Expertise in GHG accounting, national or regional emission reduction regulations, emissions compliance schemes; preference will be given to candidates with demonstrable knowledge of voluntary carbon standards

An existing network of relevant organizations and individuals

Experience performing technical work and demonstrated success in collaborating to produce impactful outcomes

Strong social skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanour in fast-paced situations, and able to provide support to other Verra team members

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; fluency in English is important; proficiency in other languages would be an advantage

We value growth and personal development! In this role, we see growth opportunities by…

Being creative! Develop creative yet workable approaches to addressing key technological and implementation challenges associated with the carbon accounting and crediting of industrial emission reduction projects.

Connecting! Learn from a diverse group of climate and SD thought leaders and other dedicated professionals at Verra. Expand your network of professionals working on climate change and sustainable development (SD), including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Taking ownership! Work on groundbreaking programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that solve some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

How will you know you’re successful?

VCS methodologies are recognized as having the highest integrity and workability.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization in the voluntary carbon market, with energy and industrial innovations playing an increasing role in its climate impact.

Verra partners consistently express positive feedback with respect to Verra’s management of its energy and industrial innovations.

You will join a great team! Verrans …

Are from diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market authorities, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Are committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and SD through high-quality standards and programs.

Share a common set of values: Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. For this position, the salary range is USD $XXXXX – $XXXXX, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

