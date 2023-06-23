Manager, Energy and Industrial Innovation, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Verra is searching for the role of Manager, Energy and Industrial Innovation to help develop and implement novel approaches to accelerate greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions and removals.

A day with Verra’s Innovation Team includes…

Engaging project developers, technical experts, and other stakeholders

Providing input and mentorship on key issues to Verra team members

Co-developing technical and strategic content

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Developing innovative standards and methodologies to scale-up climate action by one to two orders of magnitude, particularly related to the energy transition, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), early retirement of coal fired power plants, clean hydrogen, and other energy transition activities

Engaging with project developers, technology providers, investors, and credit buyers, to identify new activities that could scale up industrial or energy related GHG reductions and removals

Leading a team of motivated and talented peers, providing technical insight and career mentorship

Participating in, and eventually leading, Verra working groups, various VCS program development initiatives, and a diversity of partner run initiatives

Representing Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops, and events

What will you bring?

A degree, preferably a Master’s, in sciences, engineering, or a related field

Eight (or more) years of progressive professional experience leading projects and people in the industrial or energy climate space, particularly CCS, electricity systems, clean hydrogen, net-zero strategies.

Expertise in GHG accounting, national or regional emission reduction regulations, emissions compliance schemes; preference will be given to candidates with demonstrable knowledge of voluntary carbon standards

An existing network of relevant organizations and individuals

Experience coordinating technical work and demonstrated success in collaborating to produce impactful outcomes

Strong social skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in fast-paced situations, and able to provide support and guidance to other Verra team members

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; fluency in English is important; proficiency in other languages would be an advantage

We value growth and personal development! In this role, we see growth opportunities by…

Thinking strategically! The role centers around developing and implementing a strategy to prioritize opportunities and resources.

Taking ownership! Work on groundbreaking programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that solve some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Being creative! Develop creative yet workable approaches to addressing key technological and implementation challenges with carbon accounting and crediting of energy related emission reduction projects.

Connecting! Learn from a diverse group of climate and SD thought leaders and other dedicated professionals at Verra. Expand your network of professionals working on climate change and sustainable development (SD), including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

How will you know you’re successful?

VCS methodologies are recognized as having highest integrity and workability.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization in the voluntary carbon market, with energy and industrial innovations playing an increasing role in its climate impact.

Verra partners consistently express positive feedback with respect to Verra’s management of its energy and industrial innovations.

You will join a great team! Verrans …

Are from diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market authorities, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Are committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and SD through high-quality standards and programs.

Share a common set of values: Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. For this position, the salary range is USD $74,301-$84,356, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

