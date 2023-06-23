Senior Program Officer, VCS Methodologies, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, VCS Methodologies

Location: Remote – Worldwide

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Manager, VCS Program Methodologies

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS ) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra seeks a Senior Program Officer for the Methodologies Team in the Program Development and Innovation Department. The Senior Program Officer will support reviews and updates of existing methodologies and the development process of new and revised methodologies for the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program.

A day with Verra’s Methodologies Team includes…

Conducting a review of VM0038 Methodology for Electric Vehicle Charging Systems and drafting a report with the updates required;

Preparing a minor revision of VM0008 Weatherization of Single-Family and Multi-Family Buildings to include heat pumps and improve overall clarity and conciseness of the methodology; and

Responding to a stakeholder enquiry about the process of submitting a new methodology proposal for low-carbon concrete.

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

The Senior Program Officer will be central to the Program Development and Innovation Department’s success. Principal tasks and responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Review and update existing methodologies to ensure that they continue to reflect best practices, scientific consensus, and evolving market conditions and technical developments in a sector. This requires working collaboratively with other Verra staff, developers, and validation/verification bodies to ensure an efficient, high-integrity process that improves the quality and rigor of GHG accounting methodologies;

Review new methodology proposals and support decisions on the most appropriate development pathway;

Manage the development and review of new VCS methodologies.

Support updates to the VCS Program rules, such as the Methodology Requirements and the Methodology Development and Review Process; and

Answer stakeholder enquiries related to methodology development and the use of existing methodologies.

What will you bring?

A degree, preferably a Master’s, in sciences, engineering, or a related field;

Five (or more) years of professional experience in carbon markets across different sectoral scopes, including energy, manufacturing industries, waste management, and transport. Understanding agricultural and forestry methodologies is a plus;

Expertise in developing or assessing GHG emission reduction and removal projects and methodologies;

Detailed knowledge of methodological topics, including project boundaries, baselines, additionality, GHG accounting, leakage, monitoring, double-counting and permanence;

Experience performing technical work and demonstrated success in collaborating to produce impactful outcomes;

Strong social skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in fast-paced situations, and able to provide support to other Verra team members;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential; and

Strong attention to detail.

We value growth and personal development! In this role, we see growth opportunities by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of our day’s most pressing environmental issues.

Reviewing and updating existing methodologies to ensure they maintain the highest levels of rigor, respond to market needs, and provide workable solutions that support climate action and sustainable development.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private sector actors, NGOs, and others.

How will you know you’re successful?

Verra’s methodologies provide the highest rigor, integrity and workability and have a growing demand/usage in GHG project development.

Internal and external stakeholders recognize Verra’s methodologies’ improved usability and rigor.

Stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding Verra’s management of its programs.

Verra remains the leading standard-setting organization in certifying sustainable development impacts from projects and programs.

You will join a great team! Verrans are …

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market authorities, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and SD through high-quality standards and programs.

Share a common set of values: Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $61,827 – $75,529, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), sabbatical and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

