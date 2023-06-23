FEATURE: Bubbling under – EU taps geothermal heat as ‘model’ facility delvers scale

The EU is increasingly turning to geothermal energy to heat its buildings, as proven by the recent inauguration of the largest plant in Europe outside of volcanic Iceland in the centre of the 27-nation bloc.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.