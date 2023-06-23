Finance Manager, LATAM, Taking Root – Vancouver/Calgary/Remote (Canada)

About the position

Taking Root is looking for a multi-lingual, collaborative, and detail-orientated person to join our team as a Finance Manager, LATAM (Latin America). This role’s primary purpose is the analysis of everyday financial activities to make budget allocation decisions as well as provide advice and guidance to upper management on future financial plans. This role also collaborates with our local project partners to empower them to make financially savvy day-to-day business decisions to Taking Root become a global leader in tropical reforestation and forest carbon.

This is a full-time position, and we are open to full-time remote work within Canada, although preference may be given to those who are local to Vancouver, BC, or Calgary, Alberta. We work with a diverse set of international partners and especially encourage Indigenous Peoples, members of racial minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQIA2S+, and members of other underrepresented groups to apply.

About Us

Taking Root’s purpose is to accelerate the restoration of the world’s forests. We enable smallholder farmers to grow trees and earn money from the carbon they remove from the atmosphere. Our technology and support make it simple for our reforestation partners to create transparent and robust forest carbon removals. From registering farmers and recruiting land, to monitoring trees grown and the carbon stored over time, we provide the tools at every step of the way to help our partners successfully manage and scale their carbon projects. Recognized for its best practices by the UN, EU and World Economic Forum, Taking Root is connecting thousands of farmers to the carbon market, improving their livelihoods by restoring forests around the world.

Responsibilities:

Provide financial reports and interpret financial information while recommending further courses of action.

Manage the preparation of the budgets for all Latin American partners.

Conduct regular reviews of budget to actual and financial forecasts

Oversee operations of our Partners finance departments, set regular goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.

Liaise with TR Partners to ensure finance directive are followed.

Liaise with auditors as required.

Collaborate with different departments of the organization as the finance representatives on some key improvement projects (e.g. optimization of farmer payments processing and tracking, business cases for value chain investment decisions).

Skills, Qualifications, and Experience required:

We especially encourage those with unconventional experience, education, or career paths to apply, even if you may not meet the precise requirements listed in this posting.

Fluent in Spanish (written and verbal)

3-5 years managerial experience

Proven experience as a Financial Manager

Extensive understanding of financial reporting and analysis

Comprehensive knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and accounting standards for private enterprises (ASPE)

Proficient user of finance software (QBO or similar)

Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

Able to manage, guide, and lead teams to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used.

A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles

Working knowledge of all tax and statutory legislation and regulations in Canada

BS/MA degree in Finance, Accounting or Economics

Professional qualification such as CFA/CPA or similar will be considered a plus.

Compensation & Benefits

$91,800 – $127,780

How to apply

Submit a cover letter and resume via our portal. We value every application; however, only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

Taking Root has a diverse team of talented people across gender and racial spectrums. We have created a culture of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity, striving for open discussions, best hiring and operational practices. We hire and promote based on merit, competence, performance, successful milestones, and business needs. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind, be that based on race, colour, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, disability, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal or provincial laws.