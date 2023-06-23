Japan’s MOL, Chevron Singapore sign agreement to tackle shipping decarbonisation

Published 12:32 on June 23, 2023 / Last updated at 12:32 on June 23, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Shipping, Voluntary / No Comments

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and energy giant Chevron Singapore on Friday announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a strategic alliance focused on reducing the carbon intensity of the marine energy industry.