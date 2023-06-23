Asia Pacific > Japan’s MOL, Chevron Singapore sign agreement to tackle shipping decarbonisation

Japan’s MOL, Chevron Singapore sign agreement to tackle shipping decarbonisation

Published 12:32 on June 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:32 on June 23, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Shipping, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and energy giant Chevron Singapore on Friday announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a strategic alliance focused on reducing the carbon intensity of the marine energy industry.

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and energy giant Chevron Singapore on Friday announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a strategic alliance focused on reducing the carbon intensity of the marine energy industry.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software