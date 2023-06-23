Study on Australia’s human-induced regeneration projects based on CEAs finds massive historical overcrediting

A new academic study looking at human-induced regeneration projects based on their carbon estimation area (CEA) data has found evidence suggesting Australia’s ACCU market could have been overcredited by as much as 25 million units to 2021.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.