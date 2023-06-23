Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZU price falls lower in “torrid week” for market

NZ Market: NZU price falls lower in “torrid week” for market

Published 07:18 on June 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:18 on June 23, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

Spot NZU prices extended losses on Friday as the market continued to reel from the policy options raised by a government policy consultation released at the beginning of the week.

Spot NZU prices extended losses on Friday as the market continued to reel from the policy options raised by a government policy consultation released at the beginning of the week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software