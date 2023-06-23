NZ Market: NZU price falls lower in “torrid week” for market

Published 07:18 on June 23, 2023 / Last updated at 07:18 on June 23, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Spot NZU prices extended losses on Friday as the market continued to reel from the policy options raised by a government policy consultation released at the beginning of the week.