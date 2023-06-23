Asia Pacific > Korean companies sign agreement to explore international landfill gas projects under Article 6

Published 06:59 on June 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 06:59 on June 23, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Paris Article 6, South Korea  /  No Comments

Two Korean companies have signed an agreement to conduct feasibility studies into developing international landfill emissions reduction projects under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, they announced Friday.

