Asia Pacific > Record number of soil carbon ACCUs issued from two Queensland projects

Record number of soil carbon ACCUs issued from two Queensland projects

Published 07:11 on June 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:11 on June 23, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Two soil carbon projects in Queensland were issued with 151,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) Friday, according to a company announcement, in an historic moment for the country’s carbon market.

Two soil carbon projects in Queensland were issued with 151,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) Friday, according to a company announcement, in an historic moment for the country’s carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software