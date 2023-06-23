Record number of soil carbon ACCUs issued from two Queensland projects

Two soil carbon projects in Queensland were issued with 151,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) Friday, according to a company announcement, in an historic moment for the country’s carbon market.
