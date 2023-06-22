UK needs dedicated office for carbon removals, says think-tank

A think-tank has called for the UK to set up a new office for carbon removals, which it says will be key to the effective governance of scaling technologies considered crucial for net zero goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.