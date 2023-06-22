European carbon prices clawed back early losses after the market had started the day by extending Wednesday’s decline and the daily auction cleared at a sizeable discount, before speculative buyers emerged to fuel a rally towards midday, while energy markets were weaker for a second day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.