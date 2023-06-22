Plans to launch $1.5 billion blended climate finance platform revealed at Paris summit

Plans to launch a $1.5 billion public and private climate finance platform were proposed on Thursday at the opening of the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact as talks started of easing the flow of investment from the Global North to the Global South.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.