Forestry experts angered over government’s handling of failed NZ ETS permanent forestry redesign working group

Published 06:44 on June 22, 2023 / Last updated at 07:33 on June 22, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Foresters who voluntarily joined a government working group to redesign the New Zealand ETS permanent forestry category say they have been left in the dark about why it was disbanded, and the policy options raised in a new consultation document did not reflect the views that were raised in the group’s first discussions.