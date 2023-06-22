NZ Market: NZU price hits two-year low as market confidence reaches zero

Published 02:01 on June 22, 2023 / Last updated at 02:01 on June 22, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The spot price for NZUs hit a two-year low in Thursday morning trade, and is likely to fall "much lower" as the release of the government’s ETS review consultation created further uncertainty in the market, according to market participants.