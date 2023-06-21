Caribbean seagrass stores $88 bln worth of carbon annually -study

Caribbean seagrass offers various benefits worth around $255 billion annually, including $88.3 bln worth of carbon storage, according to a new study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.