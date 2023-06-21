Americas > Blockchain company poaches head of origination from nature-based carbon credit investor

Blockchain company poaches head of origination from nature-based carbon credit investor

Published 21:33 on June 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:33 on June 21, 2023  /  Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A US-based blockchain company has hired the lead originator from an Australia-headquartered carbon market financier and asset manager, as the firm readies for a major registry to permit credit tokenisation in Q3.

A US-based blockchain company has hired the lead originator from an Australia-headquartered carbon market financier and asset manager, as the firm readies for a major registry to permit credit tokenisation in Q3.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software