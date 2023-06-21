Blockchain company poaches head of origination from nature-based carbon credit investor

Published 21:33 on June 21, 2023 / Last updated at 21:33 on June 21, 2023 / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A US-based blockchain company has hired the lead originator from an Australia-headquartered carbon market financier and asset manager, as the firm readies for a major registry to permit credit tokenisation in Q3.