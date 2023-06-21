Americas > US federal review panel calls for halt of food company’s net zero claims

US federal review panel calls for halt of food company’s net zero claims

Published 21:23 on June 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:23 on June 21, 2023  / Joan Pinto /  Americas, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A government advertising watchdog on Tuesday made a recommendation for a US-based multinational food processing company to discontinue using claims relating to achieving net zero emissions.

A government advertising watchdog on Tuesday made a recommendation for a US-based multinational food processing company to discontinue using claims relating to achieving net zero emissions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software