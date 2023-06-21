Massachusetts June GWSA carbon auction settles at lowest price in five sales

Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) current vintage cap-and-trade auction this month settled at the lowest level since last March as offered volume increased, while the future vintage sale cleared at the highest price since September, according to results published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.