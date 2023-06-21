EU cuts July to December auction volumes 22% after REPowerEU permits added, MSR withdrawal

EU member states will cut the total volume of EUAs sold at auction between July and September by 22% after the bloc begins selling allowances in July to fund the EU’s REPowerEU initiative, and the market stability reserve adjusts market supply in the last four months of the year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.