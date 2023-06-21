EU cuts July to December auction volumes 22% after REPowerEU permits added, MSR withdrawal

Published 20:11 on June 21, 2023 / Last updated at 20:12 on June 21, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli

EU member states will cut the total volume of EUAs sold at auction between July and September by 22% after the bloc begins selling allowances in July to fund the EU’s REPowerEU initiative, and the market stability reserve adjusts market supply in the last four months of the year.