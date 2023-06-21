Multi-year US RFS blending quotas underwhelm on advanced biofuels, avoid E-RINs

The US EPA published its final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending quotas on Wednesday for the next three years without the ‘e-RIN’ proposal, as the advanced biofuels quota surprised market participants by not increasing as much as expected compared to the preliminary volumes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.