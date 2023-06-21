Multi-year US RFS blending quotas underwhelm on advanced biofuels, avoid E-RINs

Published 20:50 on June 21, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela

The US EPA published its final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending quotas on Wednesday for the next three years without the ‘e-RIN’ proposal, as the advanced biofuels quota surprised market participants by not increasing as much as expected compared to the preliminary volumes.