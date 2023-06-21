Taiwan to strengthen emission inventory rules in preparation for upcoming carbon levy scheme

Published June 21, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo

Taiwan's environmental regulator has proposed far-reaching revisions to the existing GHG emission inventory and registration management rules in preparation for the upcoming domestic carbon levy scheme.