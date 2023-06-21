Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Another nearly 1 mln ACCUs issued, as price hits 6-month low

Australia Market Roundup: Another nearly 1 mln ACCUs issued, as price hits 6-month low

Published 09:49 on June 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:49 on June 21, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has announced the issuance of close to 1 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) once again, as it continues to clear the backlog of human-induced regeneration (HIR) projects awaiting to be credited.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has announced the issuance of close to 1 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) once again, as it continues to clear the backlog of human-induced regeneration (HIR) projects awaiting to be credited.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software