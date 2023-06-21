Global South needs to triple clean energy investments to realise climate goals -IEA

Annual clean energy investments in emerging and developing economies will need to more than triple from the current level by the early 2030s to meet rising energy needs and align with the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement, a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has found.
