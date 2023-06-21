EMEA > EU Green Deal future seen as resilient despite threat from political volatility -experts

EU Green Deal future seen as resilient despite threat from political volatility -experts

Published 15:21 on June 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:23 on June 21, 2023  / Rebecca Gualandi /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Sustainability experts are optimistic that the European Green Deal agenda can continue on a net zero 2050 pathway, despite a recent wave of “climate fatigue” that has hit some parts of the bloc's political spectrum.

Sustainability experts are optimistic that the European Green Deal agenda can continue on a net zero 2050 pathway, despite a recent wave of “climate fatigue” that has hit some parts of the bloc’s political spectrum.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software