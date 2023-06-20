EU-wide new clean technology fund idea ditched due to budget pressures

The European Commission has abandoned the idea of creating a new EU Sovereignty Fund in favour of setting up a platform to support the bloc’s leadership on critical technologies using only existing cash sources, the executive body announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.