US forest data could become widely available under new bill

Published 23:16 on June 19, 2023 / Last updated at 23:21 on June 19, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US / No Comments

A bill to make the US Forest Service’s forest inventory analysis programme (FIA) easily accessible to the public was introduced to both houses of Congress by a bipartisan team of representatives and senators over the past month.