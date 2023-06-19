Voluntary carbon market to treat CCP credits as a “minimum bar”, says exchange boss

The voluntary carbon market will consider credits tagged as aligning with the core carbon principles (CCPs) as a “minimum bar” on which to build, according to the CEO of an exchange.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.