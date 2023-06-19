Business Development Manager Carbon and Biofuels Sales, Origin – Melbourne

Working for us

THE ROLE

Reporting to the Head of Commodity Sales and Renewable Fuels, the Business Development Manager is responsible and accountable for building the Carbon and Biofuels portfolio and managing the end-to-end sales process with our Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers. Key to this role, is your ability to work with a broader team of stakeholders from across Origin, to build our portfolio of carbon and Biofuels load to support Origin’ Zeros market position.

You will be responsible for developing and deepening customer relationships in parallel with managing the Carbon and Biofuels sales funnel with a focus on the lead to contracting process.

This will be supported by a deep understanding of the value drivers of the supply side of the Carbon and Biofuels market, customer’s appetite and high-grade segmentation of opportunity.

A strong understanding of market, certification processes and business operational constraints. This will enable you to provide a solution that aligns to customer’s needs, whilst having limited disruption to their operations.

This role will also be responsible for:

• Be the internal expert and trusted advisor when it comes to understanding the suite of Carbon and Biofuel products

• Educate customers on Origin’s Carbon and Biofuel products and the potential benefits they could achieve

• Manage and develop customer relationships with large C&I accounts

• Manage the Carbon and Biofuels sales funnel to achieve sales targets

• Collaborate with other departments in the business to champion new products and ensure business units are also across the various product offerings

• Utilise strong stakeholder management skills to co-ordinate stakeholders from Commodity Sales, Gas Supply, carbon markets, Future Energy, Future Fuels, Project Delivery, Operations, Billing and Legal Teams

• Have a sound understanding of customer carbon and biofuel markets, ACCU creation

• Commit to continuous improvement through deal reviews and knowledge sharing

• Work within a small and dynamic cross-functional and cross-departmental team to develop, bring-to-market and validate future products

• Understand customers under Safeguard mechanism

IS THIS YOU?

We are looking for a strong sales person who understands the biofuels market. These skills will help you to build up a pipeline of sales and understand your customer requirements.

You will have:

• Strong B2B sales experience working with a complex product offering or a suite of solutions

• History of meeting or exceeding sales targets

• Experience in the energy industry

• Able to work with and influence a range of customer stakeholders, including executives to operational team members

• Able to manage complex tenders

• Understanding of financial principles

• Understanding of financial principles, including (P&L’s, ROI and NPV’s) to explain how solutions can add value to the customer’s business

• Ability to work both autonomously and collaboratively dependant on the situation

Origin – Where good change happens

At Origin, we’re powered by people who believe in creating collective change. We’re creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces for everyone because the more perspectives we have, in a place where everyone can belong, the better we can tackle our challenges together. We are united, yet unique.

We are committed to fostering a diverse, gender equitable workforce, where all applications are evaluated on merit and potential. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, people living with disabilities, culturally diverse people, any stage in life, people with intersex variations and people within LGBTQ+ communities, including trans, and gender diverse.

If you think you have transferable skills, an appetite to learn and would be a great fit, we’d love to hear from you.

A great team to join

It’s an exciting time to join Origin. Together we’re powering a cleaner, smarter energy future for Australia and beyond, always looking for better ways to deliver for our customers – and for our people.

Origin’s strategy is to lead the transition to net zero through cleaner energy and customer solutions. Origin Zero has been set up to partner with large business customers to achieve their sustainable energy goals.

Origin Zero offers tailored, end-to-end energy solutions including demand side services that reduce carbon and cost (e.g. EV’s, energy efficiency and carbon assessments); low carbon supply solutions (e.g. solar, renewable energy and firming); and ongoing optimisation and orchestration of assets (e.g. monitoring, maintenance and demand response). We bring together all of Origin’s expertise, technology and resources to make sustainability simple for our large business customers.

That’s why we need passionate, curious and customer focused people, who are excited by the challenge of finding new ways of working, new ways of delivering and shaping a new energy future

Origin. Good energy

At Origin, our focus is on getting energy right for our customers, communities, and planet. Because we know it’s up to us to shape the future of energy.

Origin recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia, and we pay our respects to Elders past, present and future.

Here’s a little about what makes us, us: www.careers.originenergy.com.au

