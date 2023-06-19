Originator, Power, Environment, and Carbon, AGL – Melbourne

Powering Australian Life.

At AGL, we believe energy makes life better. That’s why we’re passionate about powering the way Australians live, work and move.

Like you, we believe that the world is going through extraordinary challenges. We don’t shy away from the tough questions and we consider the answers carefully. We work in partnership with our customers and communities, and take action to shape a better future for all.

As life changes, we join the change, constantly evolving over 185 years. Today we bring all that know-how to transform how Australians produce, share and consume energy. We’re investing in new ideas, partnerships and infrastructure – renewing and expanding our portfolio of sources and products to help make them more sustainable, reliable, affordable and useful.

We’ll continue to innovate in energy and other essential services to enhance the way Australians live, and to help preserve the world around us for future generations.

About the role:

We have an exciting opportunity for you to join AGL’s Integrated Energy team as an Originator (Commercial Negotiator) in a junior role in the Power, Environmental and Carbon portfolio.

As part of a dynamic team, in this portfolio you will be involved with a range of deal negotiations and assist with development of new contracting opportunities including: renewable power and environmental offtake agreements, energy storage offtake agreements, forward electricity derivatives, system security agreements, long term carbon project offtakes, and structure supply agreements to major end use customers. You will be liaising with stakeholders and customers to ensure that all agreements are executed and administered effectively over the life cycle of the agreement.

The position will also work closely with the members of the Origination analytical team to undertake deal valuations and preparation of advice and presentations regarding strategic, commercial, financial and contractual issues relating to all aspects of existing and potential new contracts for the Power, Environmental and Carbon portfolio.

What you will be doing:

• Identify and develop new opportunities for structured contracts and asset development in the power and renewable energy field

• Assist the Principal Originator in the commercial negotiation and drafting of complex contracts, ensuring favourable terms and conditions for AGL

• Administer all existing and future supply agreements in the structured power, environmental and carbon products portfolio, promptly addressing contractual queries from both internal and external stakeholders

• Manage the contract lifecycle, ensuring smooth implementation, tracking milestones, monitoring deadlines, and ensuring compliance with the contractual terms and conditions

• Collaborate with members of Integrated Energy to effectively manage agreements in the power, environmental & carbon portfolio, leveraging your commercial negotiation expertise and ensure adherence of agreements to legal and regulatory requirements, as well as company policies

• Identify and mitigate contractual risks, establishing robust processes to enforce contract specifications and resolve conflicts arising from breaches or non-compliance

• Maintain an industry network and stay up-to-date with emerging trends in relevant energy and carbon markets, as well as broader energy policies

About You:

We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented professional, who will assist the team to negotiate, execute and administer structured agreements in the AGL wholesale power, environmental and carbon portfolio. You will ideally have an understanding of the energy market industry, the new renewable project developments in the market and some experience in working with complex analytical concepts and/or contract negotiation.

What you bring to the table:

• Tertiary qualifications in Commerce, Engineering, Law or similar

• Strong commercial aptitude and acumen

• Ability to understand complex analytical concepts

• Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail

• Advanced negotiation, communication, interpersonal, influencing and presentation skills to engage with diverse stakeholders, both internally and externally

• Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information

• 2 to 3 years experience in commercial negotiation and contract lifecycle management preferred but not required

• Experience in energy industry & energy trading and risk management, understanding of legal terms & conditions and compliance requirements would be an advantage

• Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office skills, especially Word

We’d love to see your application, submitted by Wednesday 28th June.

Inclusion at AGL

At AGL, all employees are encouraged to be themselves and to bring their whole selves to work every day. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples, people living with disability, culturally and linguistically diverse people and people of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender, gender diverse, and intersex people.

AGL has a commitment to maintain a diverse workforce, and welcomes the opportunity for applicants to share their lived experiences. We also recognise that some applicants may not wish to disclose, and we respect their decision. To learn more about reasonable adjustments that can be offered throughout the recruitment process, please visit: http://www.agl.com.au/content/dam/digital/agl/documents/about-agl/who-we-are/our-commitments/230417-reasonable-adjustments-guidelines.pdf

AGL is a Circle Back Initiative employer – we commit to respond to every applicant.

