European carbon prices fell for a third day on Monday along with natural gas though the correlation between the two markets appeared to loosen, with EUAs finding some technical support despite worsening fundamental data while gas continued to slide after its big technical gains over the past two weeks.

Dec-23 EUAs traded down to a low of €90.65 in the opening hour of trading before rallying to as high as €92.20 in the run-up to the daily auction.

The sale cleared 26 cents above the spot EUA value at 0900 GMT, triggering a brief surge to the morning high of €92.40 before the market backed off to a low of €90.30.

The leading futures contract found some support around the 100-day moving average just above €90.60, as it had done on Wednesday and Friday last week.

By midday the market had stabilised and the benchmark contract stood 1.6% lower at €90.89 at 1100 GMT. Volume in the Dec-23 totalled 9.2 mln tonnes on ICE.

“We are testing the €90s right now, but we should also see some retest around €94 and I am sure there will be some buyers around the current area,” one European trader said.

Several sources highlighted carbon’s apparent disconnection from gas prices. EUAs appeared to ignore a sharp drop in natural gas prices, with the front-month TTF contract losing as much as 14% in the morning session and the cal-24 contract dropping by as much as 6.1% at one point.

Carbon and gas prices have been highly correlated in recent weeks, with the 5-day rolling correlation with the front-moth contract reaching 0.97 at one point last week.

Data from the Fraunhofer Institute show that in the week ending on Sunday, total power generation fell by 8.6 TWh, or 11%, compared to the same week in 2022, Mark Lewis of Andurand Capital told Carbon Pulse. Of that total, fossil generation was off 6.9 TWh, a 41% year-on-year decrease.

According to the data analysed by Lewis, emissions from generation were down 4.7 mln tonnes from the sale week in 2022, giving a year-to-date reduction of 64 mln tonnes.

For the month of June to Sunday, total EU generation was off 16.7 TWh, or 15% down from the same date in June 2022, Lewis said. Fossil generation was down by 16.4 TWh, or 39% down from the first 18 days in June last year. This gives a fossil emission from power generation for the month to date of 12.3 mln tonnes, or 41%.

“At the current run rate for June is on track to record the biggest monthly drop in power emissions this year,” Lewis said. March saw a 17.8 mln tonne drop, and May recorded a 33% year-on-year decline, he added.

BEARISH LID

Another analyst pointed to the contango in gas markets that has priced the front three months around €15 lower than the cal-24 contract, and said “that’s keeping a lid on bearishness” in carbon.

“But if the squeeze in gas isn’t fundamental, it raises risks of demand destruction on the horizon,” he added.

Energy prices were weaker across the board at midday. The July TTF natural gas contract was 7.7% down at €32.300MWh on ICE, while cal-024 German baseload power declined 3.3% to €139.50/MWh on EEX.

Cal-234 API2 coal was quoted at $108.00-$111.75/tonne on ICE, after settling on Friday at $112.85/tonne.

Analysts at ENGIE EnergyScan maintained a cautious outlook for gas prices, citing the ongoing task of refilling EU storages ahead of next winter.

“Until EU gas stocks are full (they were 74% full on average on June 17), European day-ahead and month-ahead gas prices have significant upside potential, which is reflective of competition between uses: current demand (mainly from power generators) versus storage injection demand,” the analysts wrote in an emailed report.

“The good news for buyers is that on Friday the market seems to have remembered that fundamentals have not really changed and that the European gas balance remains comfortable. Technical selling also helped to push prices down,” they added.

UK Allowances dropped in mid-morning after opening flat from Friday. The Dec-23 UKA contract fell to a low of £58.50 before rallying to stand at £58.80 at midday, with trade totalling 240,000 tonnes.

The technical outlook for EUAs remained bullish as of the opening, according to Clive Lambert of FuturesTechs.

“We followed Thursday’s Doji with some red on Friday, although there was as much lower shadow on the daily candle to give the bulls something to cheer, even if we closed below €92.00′” Lambert wrote in an emailed report.

“So we’ll back the bulls as we start this new week and use €89.36 and €88.66 as the ‘bullish above’ references.”

Support levels were pegged at €91.17, €90.50 and €89.75.

OUTLOOK

Analysts at ClearBlue Markets were neutral to bullish on EU carbon for this week, saying that “short-covering is likely over while emissions remain low and this week will see a full auction supply.”

“Some volatility could come from lifted energy markets as heatwaves will continue into the beginning of this week, increasing power demand,” analysts wrote in an emailed report.

Analysts at Vertis Environmental Services highlighted weak PMI data from across the EU, which they said “support the hypothesis of receding industrial hedging demand on the EU carbon market”.

However, in the short term, the analysts took note of the drop in open interest in the Dec-23 EUA contract last week – “[OI] dropped by 2% WoW ~ 5.21 million EUAs,” they pointed out in an emailed report.

“It is unclear how much of this is [short-covering] by the investment funds; therefore, it is unclear if shorts still have some leftovers to cover, hence the persisting bullish risk,” the analysts wrote.

“Besides the funds, carbon prices will continue to correlate positively with gas prices. Accordingly, to the upside, we identify the €97.00 high from Mar. 10 as the new strong resistance level on the horizon.”

Below is a summary of today’s spot EUA auction. The discount/premium reflects where the sale cleared in relation to the secondary spot market based on all EUA auctions.

Seller CAP Quantity 2.409M Clearing price €90.16 Disc (-)/Prem (+) to spot (YTD avg) +€0.26 (-€0.10) Bid coverage (YTD avg) 2.01 (2.03) # of Bidders (YTD avg) 22 (20) Bidder success rate (YTD avg) 55% (76%) Clearing price-Mean bid (YTD avg) -€0.24 (+€0.16)

And this table shows approximate EUA holdings as of Friday June 16 of the main exchange-traded funds, calculated using Euro-denominated AUM data.

NAME AUM EUA Holdings WoW chg GRN €50,520,092 547,000 -13,000 KRBN €347,661,682 3,761,000 0 KEUA €25,692,512 279,000 0 WisdomTree €289,854,047 3,139,000 24,000 Horizons €5,007,934 54,000 -1,000 CICC €11,819,360 128,000 -2,000 SparkChange €124,229,400 1,375,000 -27,000 Total EUA futures €730,555,628 7,908,000 8,000 Total EUA holdings €854,785,028 9,283,000 -19,000

*Data for KRBN reflects just EUA holdings. Where AUM is reported in USD, it has been converted by Carbon Pulse into EUR using Friday’s closing EUR/USD rate. Where EUA holdings are not published, they are calculated by Carbon Pulse based on the AUM and the Dec-23 ICE futures price, and then rounded to the nearest 1,000 tonnes – except for SparkChange, which is based on the ICE daily futures price.

By Alessandro Vitelli – av@carbon-pulse.com