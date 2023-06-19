Fintech companies link services to boost access to tokenised carbon credits

Published 08:35 on June 19, 2023 / Last updated at 08:35 on June 19, 2023 / Mark Tilly / EMEA, International, Voluntary / No Comments

Two digital fintech companies are collaborating on an integrated solution for banks and corporates to track and account for the carbon footprint of their digital assets and any aspect of their value chain, they announced Monday.