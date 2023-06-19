New Zealand weighs splitting ETS in two as part of far-reaching market reforms

Published 02:56 on June 19, 2023 / Last updated at 02:56 on June 19, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Creating separate markets for emissions reductions and carbon removals is one of several drastic options considered by the NZ government, as it on Monday launched two brand new consultation processes to mend its stuttering emissions trading scheme.