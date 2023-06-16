North American ecosystems might be more resilient to global warming than thought, research shows

North American ecosystems might be more resilient to global warming than previously thought, with potentially significant implications for climate change modelling, a new study has revealed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.