Carbon finance makes switching to bioenergy crops more appealing to farmers, study finds

Published 21:28 on June 16, 2023 / Last updated at 21:28 on June 16, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Bioenergy crops such as miscanthus and switchgrass, known for their multiple environmental benefits, could prove more appealing to American farmers if supported by carbon finance, according to a new study.