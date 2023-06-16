Swiss to vote again on nation’s climate plan as government rejects CBAM for now

Switzerland faces a public vote on Sunday on whether to back the government’s draft climate law, with polls suggesting that citizens may reject legislation for a second time in two years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.