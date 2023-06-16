WCI current vintage auction size slightly reduced for Q3 sale

Published 21:36 on June 16, 2023 / Last updated at 03:26 on June 17, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela

California and Quebec will offer slightly fewer carbon allowances at this August's auction compared to the Q2 2023 sale last month, according to a government notice published Friday.