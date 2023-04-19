NZ National party unveils high-level strategy banning foreign investment in carbon forestry

Published 03:24 on April 19, 2023

New Zealand’s main opposition party has launched a high-level farming policy ahead of the upcoming election that would ban foreign direct investment in forestry, in a bid to stop companies buying up agricultural land and converting it to forests that generate carbon credits.