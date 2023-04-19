NZ National party unveils high-level strategy banning foreign investment in carbon forestry

New Zealand’s main opposition party has launched a high-level farming policy ahead of the upcoming election that would ban foreign direct investment in forestry, in a bid to stop companies buying up agricultural land and converting it to forests that generate carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.