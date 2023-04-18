EMEA > Portugal, Repsol partner on voluntary carbon reforestation project

Portugal, Repsol partner on voluntary carbon reforestation project

Published 23:52 on April 18, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:52 on April 18, 2023  /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Portugal's economy and environment ministers have announced that Repsol's 'Green Engine' reforestation project will contribute to the establishment of a voluntary carbon market in the country.

Portugal’s economy and environment ministers have announced that Repsol’s ‘Green Engine’ reforestation project will contribute to the establishment of a voluntary carbon market in the country.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software