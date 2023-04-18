California lawmaker amends bill to ensure possible cap-and-trade reforms take effect in 2025

Published 21:23 on April 18, 2023 / Last updated at 22:17 on April 18, 2023

A California legislator made wholesale changes to a bill on Monday that will require state regulator ARB to evaluate the effectiveness of the WCI-linked carbon market mechanism and set a Jan. 1, 2025 deadline for implementing any resulting alterations, aborting the bill's prior focus on strengthening the state’s 2030 abatement target.