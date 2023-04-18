UNEP report urges finance sector to invest in biodiversity credits

Biodiversity credits are one of the key vehicles for financial institutions to channel capital into nature protection and restoration, according to a UNEP report published this month that noted how investors represent a vital source of funding to meet the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

The report, dated April 2023, focuses on what the historic GBF means for “responsible investors” and unpacks the implications of the 23 targets within the agreement made at the COP15 UN talks last year for the community.

The report, co-authored by UNEP, the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and the Finance for Biodiversity Foundation, urged the financial sector to begin to invest in solutions as soon as possible to help mobilise the $200 billion per year needed to meet the GBF’s objective by 2030.

These include biodiversity credits, considered in the report as offering opportunities for investors to support the expansion of biodiversity-positive investment products and markets.

“These solutions include blended finance; impact funds; payments for ecosystem services; green bonds; and biodiversity credits,” the report stated.

“Financial institutions might find opportunities in efforts to reduce and compensate for human-wildlife conflict, such as human-wildlife conflict insurance/re-insurance, and through new incentives to support wildlife coexistence (e.g., biodiversity credits),” it added.

The paper also included calls for the sector to integrate biodiversity into investment decision-making as soon as possible, and ramp up disclosure ahead of expected mandatory rules at a point in the future.

GBF GAME-CHANGER

In a webinar organised Tuesday in conjunction with the publication, members of the financial community commented on the impact of the GBF on how the sector now approaches nature protection.

“The adoption of the GBF has has really increased the urgency to take action and and given sort of renewed impetus to work with both internal and external stakeholders on biodiversity loss,” said Peter Mennie, chief sustainable investment officer, private markets, at Manulife Investment Management.

“Nature has perhaps taken slightly a backseat to climate change in general.”

“[The GBF] has really started to make it a little bit more tangible or a little bit clearer for people to understand,” he added, referring to aspects of the agreement such as the headline 30 by 30 target which saw countries committing to protecting 30% of nature by the end of the decade.

Speakers during the webinar also welcomed the direction of travel that the GBF offers, which has allowed for investors to now start to move capital away from activities and firms that have not taken note of the targets in the framework and also those that do not in future.

Diane Roissard, ESG quantitative analyst at La Banque Postale Asset Management, explained how the investor has already started to move finance away from firms in high-risk sectors.

“We are adopting an approach which is based both on quantitative data with footprinting measures and qualitative analysis to complete predict measures to exclude companies in high risk, high impact sectors,” she said.

“We can’t deny that our investments have contributed to the deterioration of biodiversity but for our part, we are adopting an approach that aims to reduce investments in companies whose activities are structurally harmful for biodiversity,” she continued, specifically referring to fossil fuels, deforestation, and other nature damaging products.

Speakers agreed that the GBF had been a crucial signal for the financial sector as to what it must not be investing in, and underscored the pressing need to act now.

LACK OF DATA

A challenge referred to in the report and during Tuesday’s event was that there is simply not enough data to effectively measure biodiversity impact, or consensus on key terms relating to nature protection, which can make investing in the right companies tough.

“We don’t yet have a definition of nature positive,” commented Sylvaine Rols, senior specialist at PRI and co-author of the report.

Coming up with common standards and methodologies, something that the nascent biodiversity crediting market is also currently grappling with, is needed as soon as possible to enable finance to scale towards nature positive outcomes.

“We really need a common definition [of nature positive] and we really need a common methodology on what are the actions we need to undertake to achieve this,” Roissard said.

Once these are in place, investors should be able to use them for target setting and for filtering out companies to avoid and honing in on the right investments to make, she added.

By Roy Manuell – roy@carbon-pulse.com