Australia Market Roundup: New report charts “credible” decarbonisation course, issuance inches up

A new report by an energy investment group has laid out what it describes as a credible pathway for Australia to decarbonise its electricity grid, while the Clean Energy Regulator has minted 240,000 new Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.