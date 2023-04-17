Asia Pacific > Japanese conglomerate teams up with local rice husk provider for biochar carbon offsets

Japanese conglomerate teams up with local rice husk provider for biochar carbon offsets

Published 09:10 on April 17, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:14 on April 17, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Marubeni Corp. has signed a deal with one of Japan’s largest producers of rice husk biochar to increase its production capacities and create carbon credits, according to a press release published Monday.

A major Japanese trading house has signed a deal with one of the country’s largest producers of rice husk biochar to increase its production capacities and create carbon credits, according to a press release published Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software